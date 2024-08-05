What's Driving Guardant Health Inc's Surprising 90% Stock Rally?

Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial), a prominent player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price. Over the past week, the company's shares have climbed by 7.38%, and over the last three months, they have skyrocketed by an impressive 90.32%. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $4.16 billion with a stock price of $34.02. Despite these gains, the GF Value, which is a measure of the stock's intrinsic value, suggests a price of $52.49. This discrepancy between the current price and the GF Value indicates a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice before making any decisions.

Company Overview

Guardant Health, based in Redwood City, California, is at the forefront of liquid biopsy technology for cancer diagnostics. The company's product lineup includes the Guardant360 LDT for advanced stage cancer treatment selection, the FDA-approved Guardant360 CDx, and the Guardant OMNI for broader genetic profiling. In recent years, Guardant has expanded its offerings with the Reveal test for molecular residual disease and the Shield test for colorectal cancer screening. These innovations underscore Guardant's commitment to enhancing cancer detection and treatment through non-invasive methods.

1817925805607645184.png

Assessing Profitability

Guardant Health's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank, is currently at a low 3 out of 10. The company's Operating Margin stands at -87.85%, which, although negative, fares better than 27.57% of its peers in the industry. Other profitability metrics such as Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are also in the negative territory at -327.60% and -26.67% respectively, reflecting challenges in generating profit relative to its equity and asset base. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also low at -98.51%, further highlighting efficiency issues in capital use.

1817925833784979456.png

Growth Metrics

Despite profitability concerns, Guardant Health scores high on growth with a Growth Rank of 9 out of 10. The company has demonstrated robust revenue expansion with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 19.60% and a 5-Year Rate of 14.40%. Looking ahead, analysts estimate a future total revenue growth rate of 20.40% over the next 3 to 5 years. However, earnings per share (EPS) growth has been negative over the past years, with a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate at -18.10% and a 5-Year Rate at -28.00%. The estimated future EPS growth rate is more optimistic at 16.97%.

1817925848263716864.png

Investor Holdings

Notable investors in Guardant Health include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 6,093,286 shares (4.98% share percentage), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1,426,450 shares (1.17%), and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 453,590 shares (0.37%). These holdings reflect significant confidence from institutional investors despite the company's current financial metrics.

Competitive Landscape

Guardant Health operates in a competitive sector with key players like Neogen Corp (NEOG, Financial) with a market cap of $3.74 billion, Sotera Health Co (SHC, Financial) valued at $3.87 billion, and RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial) which has a market cap of $4.59 billion. These companies, along with Guardant, are vying for leadership in the rapidly evolving medical diagnostics and research industry.

Conclusion

Guardant Health's recent stock performance has been impressive, with a significant 90.32% gain over the past three months. However, the company's profitability metrics and the caution suggested by the GF Value indicate potential risks. Investors should weigh these factors alongside the company's strong growth prospects and the strategic positions of major shareholders. As the landscape of medical diagnostics continues to evolve, Guardant Health remains a key player to watch, albeit with a cautious approach due to its current valuation metrics.

