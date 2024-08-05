HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $356.8, HCA Healthcare Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.57%, marked against a three-month change of 15.1%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that HCA Healthcare Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

GuruFocus assigned HCA Healthcare Inc a GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding HCA Healthcare Inc Business

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the United States. As of June 2024, the firm owned and operated 188 hospitals, 123 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent-care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England. With a market cap of $93.45 billion and sales of $68.35 billion, HCA Healthcare boasts an operating margin of 14.9%, reflecting its efficient operational structure.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows HCA Healthcare Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, showcasing a growth from 14.06% in 2019 to 14.82% in 2023. Additionally, HCA Healthcare Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, underscoring the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms HCA Healthcare Inc's solid financial situation, and its strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, HCA Healthcare Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 16.2%, which outperforms better than 65.09% of 593 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. Moreover, HCA Healthcare Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 17.6, and the rate over the past five years is 14.3. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Considering HCA Healthcare Inc's impressive financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

