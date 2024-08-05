What's Driving Upstart Holdings Inc's Surprising 14% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial), a prominent player in the credit services industry, has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $2.41 billion, the stock price stands at $27.39. Over the past week, the stock has seen a decline of 4.81%, yet it has gained an impressive 14.24% over the last three months. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of the stock is currently $27.82, suggesting that it is fairly valued, a shift from being modestly undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was $34.12.

Introduction to Upstart Holdings Inc

Upstart Holdings Inc provides innovative credit services through its proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. This platform efficiently aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it with a network of AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's offerings include personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans, catering to a diverse consumer base.

1817942173644124160.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its innovative business model, Upstart's Profitability Rank remains low at 2 out of 10. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is currently at -27.82%, and its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at -9.20%. These figures indicate significant challenges in generating profit relative to its equity and assets. Furthermore, Upstart has only been profitable in 2 out of the past 10 years, highlighting ongoing financial instability.

1817942234071461888.png

Growth Prospects

Upstart's Growth Rank is more promising at 6 out of 10. However, the company has experienced a decline in its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share at -21.80% and a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share at -3.50%. Despite these past setbacks, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 18.36%, suggesting potential for future improvement and expansion.

1817942304133115904.png

Key Shareholders

Notable investors in Upstart include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), holding 870,947 shares, representing 0.99% of the company, and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 746,645 shares, accounting for 0.85% of the company. Their continued investment could be seen as a vote of confidence in Upstart's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Upstart operates in a competitive landscape with key players such as Lufax Holding Ltd (LU, Financial) with a market cap of $1.66 billion, Navient Corp (NAVI, Financial) valued at $1.74 billion, and Qifu Technology Inc (QFIN, Financial) with a market cap of $3.11 billion. These companies represent significant competition but also highlight the scale of opportunity within the credit services industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upstart Holdings Inc's recent stock performance and market valuation reflect a complex interplay of its innovative business model, current financial health, and competitive industry dynamics. While the company faces profitability challenges, its growth prospects and strategic positioning suggest potential for recovery and growth. Investors should closely monitor these factors to make informed decisions in this volatile sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.