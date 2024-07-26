On July 26, 2024, Paul Jacobson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of General Motors Co (GM, Financial), purchased 25,000 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 261,872 shares of General Motors Co. The transaction details are documented in the SEC Filing.

General Motors Co, a global company, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The company also provides financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Shares of General Motors Co were priced at $44.11 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $49.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 4.95, which is lower than the industry median of 15.34 and below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of General Motors Co is estimated at $52.82 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

Over the past year, insider transaction history at General Motors Co shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 14 insider sells. The recent purchase by Paul Jacobson marks a notable buy in the context of the company's insider activity.

This insider buy might interest investors as insider transactions can provide insights into a company's potential future direction. Observing the actions of key executives like Paul Jacobson can be a component in assessing the stock's potential as an investment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.