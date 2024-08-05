Philips Soars Despite Earnings Miss, Driven by Strong Demand and Positive Guidance

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Philips (PHG +13%) surged to its highest levels since 2022, despite missing earnings estimates. Investors focused on improving demand and reiterated guidance. The medical and personal health device manufacturer resolved its U.S. litigation over Respironics products and reaffirmed its FY24 outlook. With litigation behind it, Philips is now concentrating on overcoming macroeconomic challenges. Despite several headwinds, the company remains confident in improving underlying demand, keeping it on track for its FY24 and FY25 goals.

  • Comparable sales growth in Q2 was +2.0%, similar to Q1's +2.4%, driven by growth across all segments. Diagnosis & Treatment, including diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products, saw the best growth at 4%. Connected Care, which includes Respironics, and Personal Health both increased by 2%. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved by 100 basis points year-over-year to 11.1%.
  • Comparable order intake growth increased by +9.0% year-over-year, a significant turnaround from last quarter's -3.8%. Orders and the order book account for around 40% of Philips' revenue, with the rest coming from recurring streams like services and consumables.
  • North America remained the strongest market, while China lagged with another year-over-year drop in orders. However, Philips expects China to gradually contribute to order growth despite ongoing anti-corruption measures affecting approval cycles.
  • Philips is optimistic about leveraging current tailwinds, including global hospital staffing shortages. While the recovery in China remains unpredictable, the company expects strength in North America and other international markets to persist. Despite Q2 misses, Philips is confident in achieving its FY24 financial goals, including comparable sales growth of +3-5% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 11.0-11.5%.

As the first quarter since resolving U.S. litigation, Philips' Q2 results showcased its ability to leverage geographic diversity and competitive strengths, delivering solid numbers despite global uncertainty. While challenges remain, particularly in China, the resilience in North America is encouraging, keeping Philips on track for its long-term financial targets.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.