On July 25, 2024, Eric Burrough, a Director at ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc (COFS, Financial), purchased 16,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 160,461 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc operates as a bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank, which provides various banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals. The company offers a range of traditional banking products and services, including loans and deposit accounts.

The insider transaction history for ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 16 insider buys and 0 insider sells.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc were trading at $25 on the day of the insider's purchase. The company has a market cap of $241.852 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.03, which is below both the industry median of 10.36 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $25.40, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.98. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider now holds a significant amount of shares.

