Director Andrew Clarke Acquires 7,600 Shares of LKQ Corp (LKQ)

On July 26, 2024, Andrew Clarke, a Director at LKQ Corp (LKQ, Financial), purchased 7,600 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 10,519 shares.

LKQ Corp specializes in providing alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has a network of locations across the United States and several other countries.

The shares were bought at a price of $39.7 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $301,320. Following this purchase, the total number of shares owned by the insider is 10,519.

Over the past year, Andrew Clarke has engaged in the purchase of 7,600 shares and has not sold any shares. The insider transaction history for LKQ Corp shows a total of 5 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, LKQ Corp's shares trading at $39.7 result in a market cap of approximately $10.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.66, which is below both the industry median of 15.34 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, LKQ Corp is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $62.48 compared to the current price of $39.7 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64.

This recent insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider based on the company's current valuation and future growth prospects.

