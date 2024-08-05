SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.51 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $660.5 Million Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $660.5 million, fell short of estimates of $665.12 million, and decreased by 2.7% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $159.5 million, down 21.0% from $202.0 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.51, a decrease of 19.1% from $1.87 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $467.1 million, a slight decrease of 1.0% year-over-year.
  • AFFO per share: $3.29, up 1.5% from $3.24 in the prior year period.
  • Site Development Revenue: $34.0 million, a significant decline of 35.0% from the previous year.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share, payable on September 18, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, SBA Communications Corp (SBAC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its second-quarter 2024 financial results. SBA Communications, a leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure, including nearly 40,000 cell towers across North America, South America, and Africa, faced a challenging quarter.

1818021618799243264.png

Performance Overview

SBA Communications Corp (SBAC, Financial) reported total revenues of $660.5 million for Q2 2024, a 2.7% decrease from $678.5 million in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $665.12 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) also missed expectations, coming in at $1.51, compared to the estimated $2.03.

Key Financial Metrics

The company's site leasing revenue, which forms the bulk of its income, was relatively flat at $626.5 million, a slight increase from $626.1 million in Q2 2023. However, site development revenue saw a significant decline, dropping 35% to $34.0 million from $52.4 million in the previous year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Site Leasing Revenue $626.5 million $626.1 million 0.1%
Site Development Revenue $34.0 million $52.4 million -35.0%
Net Income $159.5 million $202.0 million -21.0%
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $1.51 $1.87 -19.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $467.1 million $471.7 million -1.0%
AFFO $354.3 million $352.7 million 0.4%
AFFO per Share $3.29 $3.24 1.5%

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the overall revenue decline, SBA Communications managed to maintain a stable site leasing revenue, which is crucial for its business model as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). However, the significant drop in site development revenue highlights challenges in expanding its infrastructure footprint.

Net income for the quarter was $159.5 million, down 21% from $202.0 million in Q2 2023. This decline was partly due to a $66.2 million loss on the currency-related remeasurement of intercompany loans. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a slight decrease of 1% to $467.1 million.

Capital Allocation and Debt Management

SBA Communications continued its balanced approach to capital allocation, focusing on portfolio expansion, stock repurchases, dividends, and debt reduction. The company ended the quarter with a net debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 6.4x and an outstanding balance of only $30 million on its $2 billion revolver.

"We posted solid financial results for the second quarter in line with our expectations," commented Brendan Cavanagh, President and Chief Executive Officer. "New business execution in the US continued at a similar pace to the levels we have experienced the last few quarters, and internationally we saw a pick-up in new leasing activity that will increase the full year revenue contribution from new leases and amendments."

Outlook

Looking ahead, SBA Communications has updated its full-year 2024 outlook. The company now expects total revenues to be in the range of $2,642.0 million to $2,672.0 million, slightly down from previous estimates. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $1,876.0 million and $1,896.0 million.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SBA Communications Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.