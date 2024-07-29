Rambus Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.33 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $132.1M Misses Expectations

Solid Product Revenue Growth and Strong Cash Flow Highlight the Quarter

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $132.1 million, fell short of estimates of $138.90 million.
  • Product Revenue: $56.7 million, up 13% sequentially.
  • Net Income: $36.1 million, compared to $168.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.33, compared to $1.51 in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash from Operations: $70.4 million, a significant increase from $50.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Margin: 31%, up from 10% in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Rambus Inc (RMBS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Rambus Inc is a semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's key products include memory interface chips, silicon IP, and architecture licenses. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Japan, and Singapore.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Rambus Inc reported GAAP revenue of $132.1 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $138.90 million. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations with a diluted net income per share of $0.33, surpassing the estimated $0.31 per share.

1818021785606713344.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $132.1 million $119.8 million
Product Revenue $56.7 million $55.0 million
Royalties $56.4 million $40.7 million
Contract and Other Revenue $19.0 million $24.1 million
Operating Income $40.3 million $11.7 million
Net Income $36.1 million $168.9 million
Net Cash from Operations $70.4 million $50.4 million

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Rambus Inc achieved a notable 13% sequential increase in product revenue, reaching $56.7 million. The company also generated $70.4 million in cash from operations, highlighting strong operational efficiency. However, total revenue growth was tempered by a decline in contract and other revenue, which fell to $19.0 million from $24.1 million in the same quarter last year.

“We delivered solid second quarter results with robust growth in product revenue and excellent cash from operations,” said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Rambus Inc reported a gross profit of $105.3 million, up from $96.2 million in Q2 2023. Operating income surged to $40.3 million, reflecting a significant improvement from $11.7 million in the prior year. The company's operating margin also improved to 31% from 10%.

On the balance sheet, Rambus Inc's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $432.9 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $41.8 million from March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by strong cash flow from operations, offset by expenditures related to share repurchases and capital investments.

Analysis and Outlook

Rambus Inc's performance in Q2 2024 underscores its ability to generate strong cash flow and grow product revenue despite challenges in other revenue segments. The company's focus on expanding its product portfolio with innovations like DDR5 server PMICs and PCIe 7 IP solutions positions it well for future growth in the data center and AI markets.

Looking ahead, Rambus Inc expects continued growth in product revenue, with guidance for Q3 2024 product revenue ranging between $62 million and $68 million. The company also anticipates licensing billings to be between $60 million and $66 million, reflecting stable demand for its intellectual property solutions.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rambus Inc for further details.

