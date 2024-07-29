Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG) Q2 2024 Earnings: Share Repurchases Total $55M, Dividend Increase to $0.42 per Share

Company Announces Share Repurchase and Dividend Increase Plans

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Share Repurchases: 895,076 shares repurchased during Q2 2024 at an average price of $38.96 per share.
  • Year-to-Date Share Repurchases: 1,444,432 shares repurchased in the first half of 2024 at an average price of $37.99 per share, totaling approximately $55 million.
  • Dividend Payments: Declared common stock dividends totaling approximately $80 million year-to-date.
  • Shareholder Returns: Total capital allocated to shareholder returns reached approximately $135 million in the first half of 2024.
  • New Share Repurchase Authorization: Board approved a new $150 million share repurchase authorization in July 2024.
  • Dividend Increase Recommendation: Management will recommend a 5% mid-year increase to the quarterly common stock dividend, raising it to $0.42 per share for Q3 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing significant shareholder return activities for the second quarter of 2024. Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Williston Basin, Permian Basin, and Appalachian Basin.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Increase

During Q2 2024, Northern Oil & Gas Inc repurchased 895,076 shares of common stock at an average price of $38.96 per share. This brings the total share repurchases for the first half of 2024 to 1,444,432 shares at an average price of $37.99 per share, amounting to approximately $55 million allocated to share repurchases year-to-date.

Additionally, the company declared common stock dividends totaling approximately $80 million year-to-date. This brings the total capital allocated to shareholder returns to approximately $135 million for the first half of 2024. The Board of Directors has approved a new $150 million share repurchase authorization, replacing the prior authorization.

Management has also recommended a 5% mid-year increase to the quarterly common stock dividend, raising it to $0.42 per share for Q3 2024. This recommendation is driven by strong cash flow and a robust business outlook.

Management Commentary

"NOG continues with a multi-pronged approach to creating value," commented Nick O’Grady, NOG’s Chief Executive Officer. "We see benefits to retiring our shares when attractive, increasing our cash returns to our shareholders when appropriate, and continuing to find organic and inorganic growth opportunities to drive the highest possible long-term total return for our investors. Our share repurchases and recommendation for a mid-year increase to our dividend are a testament to the confidence we have in NOG’s future."
"Per our policy, significant corporate actions can warrant interim increases to the dividend prior to our annual review," commented Chad Allen, NOG’s Chief Financial Officer. "We believe our strong base business outlook and the significant cash flows associated with our pending acquisitions also provide capacity for additional shareholder returns over time."

Financial Achievements and Metrics

The company's financial achievements are crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring long-term growth. The new $150 million share repurchase authorization and the proposed dividend increase reflect the company's strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key metrics from the financial statements include:

Metric Value
Total Share Repurchases (H1 2024) $55 million
Total Dividends Declared (H1 2024) $80 million
New Share Repurchase Authorization $150 million
Proposed Dividend Increase 5% to $0.42 per share

Analysis of Performance

Northern Oil & Gas Inc's performance in the first half of 2024 demonstrates a strong commitment to shareholder returns through both share repurchases and dividend increases. The company's ability to allocate significant capital to these activities indicates robust cash flow and a positive business outlook. However, the company must continue to navigate challenges such as fluctuating commodity prices and economic conditions to sustain this performance.

Overall, Northern Oil & Gas Inc's strategic initiatives and financial health position it well for continued growth and value creation for shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Northern Oil & Gas Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.