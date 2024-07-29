Symbotic Inc (SYM) Q3 FY 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $492M, GAAP EPS at -$0.02

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, Net Loss Narrows Compared to Previous Year

Summary
  • Revenue: $492 million, surpassing estimates of $464.55 million and up from $312 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $14 million, a significant improvement from the $39 million net loss in the same quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.02, compared to -$0.07 in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $15 million, a notable turnaround from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Equivalents: Decreased by $81 million from the prior quarter to $870 million at the end of the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Symbotic Inc (SYM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2024, which ended on June 29, 2024. Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company specializing in AI-enabled robotics for supply chain optimization, reported revenue of $492 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $464.55 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $14 million, which is an improvement from the $39 million net loss reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

1818022604355825664.png

Company Overview

Symbotic Inc is a leader in automation technology, developing innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency of modern warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada, generating key revenue from the U.S. market. Symbotic's technology automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses and distribution centers for major retail and wholesale companies.

Performance and Challenges

Symbotic Inc's performance in Q3 FY 2024 highlights both achievements and challenges. The company reported record revenue of $492 million, a significant increase from $312 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth is attributed to the deployment of 39 systems and advancements in their SymBot technology. However, the company faced challenges with system gross margins falling below expectations due to elongated construction schedules and implementation costs.

“Our system gross margin fell below expectations due to elongated construction schedules and implementation costs. We are focused on improving our planning, speed of implementation and project management to improve performance,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Symbotic Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $15 million, a significant improvement from the adjusted EBITDA loss of $3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This positive EBITDA indicates that the company is moving towards operational efficiency and profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 FY 2024 Q3 FY 2023
Revenue $492 million $312 million
Net Loss $14 million $39 million
Adjusted EBITDA $15 million $(3) million
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities $870 million $951 million

Income Statement Highlights

Symbotic Inc reported total revenue of $491.86 million for Q3 FY 2024, with systems revenue contributing $472.12 million, software maintenance and support $3.55 million, and operation services $16.20 million. The total cost of revenue was $424.46 million, resulting in a gross profit of $67.41 million. Operating expenses totaled $92.59 million, leading to an operating loss of $25.19 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Symbotic Inc reported total assets of $1.56 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $870.47 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $1.18 billion, and total equity was $379.30 million. The decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities by $81 million from the prior quarter indicates significant investments in system deployments and technology advancements.

Analysis and Outlook

Symbotic Inc's Q3 FY 2024 performance demonstrates strong revenue growth and improved operational efficiency, as evidenced by the positive adjusted EBITDA. However, the company faces challenges in managing construction schedules and implementation costs, which have impacted gross margins. Moving forward, Symbotic Inc aims to enhance its deployment processes to improve system costs and gross margins.

“Looking ahead, improving our deployment process may temporarily slow our revenue growth. However, we expect system costs to decline and gross margin to return to historical levels during our fourth fiscal quarter,” said Carol Hibbard, Chief Financial Officer of Symbotic.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Symbotic Inc expects revenue to be in the range of $455 million to $475 million and adjusted EBITDA between $28 million and $32 million. This outlook reflects the company's focus on optimizing its deployment processes and achieving sustainable growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Symbotic Inc for further details.

