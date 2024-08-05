AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.57 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $68.63 Million

Company Reports Lower Net Income and EPS Despite Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net premiums earned: $68.63 million, up 4.6% year-over-year.
  • Net income: $10.99 million, a decrease of 29.7% compared to the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.57, fell short of analyst estimates of $0.62.
  • Net investment income: $7.45 million, down 3.6% year-over-year.
  • Book value per share: $15.78, a decrease of 11.1% from the previous year.
  • Gross premiums written: $76.43 million, an increase of 6.6% year-over-year.
  • Net combined ratio: 90.5%, compared to 85.4% in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. AMERISAFE Inc is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance to employers engaged in hazardous industries, mainly construction, trucking, manufacturing, oil and gas, and agriculture. The company generates a majority of its revenue in the form of premiums.

Performance Overview

AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF, Financial) reported net premiums earned of $68.63 million for Q2 2024, a 4.6% increase from $65.60 million in Q2 2023. However, net income for the quarter was $10.99 million, a significant 29.7% decrease from $15.63 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also fell to $0.57, down 29.6% from $0.81 in Q2 2023.

1818022869163208704.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF, Financial) faced challenges that impacted its profitability. The net combined ratio increased to 90.5% from 85.4% in Q2 2023, indicating higher underwriting expenses and loss adjustment costs. The net investment income also saw a decline of 3.5%, amounting to $7.45 million compared to $7.72 million in the previous year.

G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We are pleased with our second-quarter results. New business generation, along with strong retention and increased audit premiums generated gross premiums written growth of 6.6% for the quarter. Enhancing the profitable growth was favorable loss development from prior accident years. In all, we produced an attractive underwriting profit and added to the year’s robust returns.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Premiums Earned $68.63 million $65.60 million 4.6%
Net Income $10.99 million $15.63 million -29.7%
Diluted EPS $0.57 $0.81 -29.6%
Net Combined Ratio 90.5% 85.4% -

Capital Management and Dividends

During Q2 2024, AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF, Financial) repurchased 91,825 shares at an average cost of $44.79 per share, totaling $4.1 million. The company also paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share on June 21, 2024, representing an 8.8% increase compared to 2023. The Board of Directors declared another quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on September 20, 2024.

Analysis

While AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF, Financial) demonstrated growth in net premiums earned, the decline in net income and EPS highlights the challenges the company faces in managing underwriting expenses and investment income. The increase in the net combined ratio suggests higher costs associated with claims and loss adjustments, which could impact future profitability. However, the company's proactive capital management and consistent dividend payouts reflect a commitment to shareholder value.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AMERISAFE Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.