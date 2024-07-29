Kforce Inc (KFRC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.75 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $356.3 Million Meets Expectations

Revenue Slightly Above Expectations at $356.3 Million

45 minutes ago
  • Revenue: $356.3 million, met estimates of $356.10 million, reflecting a 1.3% sequential increase but an 8.4% year-over-year decrease.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.75, a decrease of 21.1% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 27.8%, up 70 basis points sequentially but down 50 basis points year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: 5.5%, increased by 100 basis points sequentially but decreased by 120 basis points year-over-year.
  • Capital Return: $15.4 million returned to shareholders through open market repurchases and quarterly dividends.
  • SG&A Expenses: 21.8% of revenue, decreased by 40 basis points sequentially but increased by 50 basis points year-over-year.
  • Third Quarter Guidance: Revenue expected between $347 million to $355 million, and EPS between $0.65 to $0.73.
On July 29, 2024, Kforce Inc (KFRC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting revenue of $356.3 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75. These results surpassed analyst estimates of $356.10 million in revenue and $0.73 in EPS.

Kforce Inc provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The company operates two business segments: the technology segment, which offers talent solutions in areas such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security; and the FA segment, which provides consultants in traditional finance and accounting roles. The majority of revenue is earned through the technology segment.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Kforce Inc reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $356.3 million $351.9 million $389.2 million
Gross Profit $98.97 million $95.25 million $110.27 million
Net Income $14.16 million $10.99 million $18.57 million
Diluted EPS $0.75 $0.58 $0.95

Performance Analysis

Kforce Inc's revenue for Q2 2024 was $356.3 million, reflecting a 1.3% sequential increase but an 8.4% year-over-year decrease. The technology segment saw a 1.7% sequential increase in revenue but a 6.4% year-over-year decline. The FA segment experienced a 5.7% sequential decrease and a 23.1% year-over-year decline in revenue.

Gross profit margins improved sequentially by 70 basis points to 27.8%, although they decreased by 50 basis points year-over-year. Operating margins were 5.5%, up 100 basis points sequentially but down 120 basis points year-over-year. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased by 40 basis points sequentially to 21.8% but increased by 50 basis points year-over-year.

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

Key financial metrics for Kforce Inc include:

  • Gross profit margins of 27.8%
  • Operating margins of 5.5%
  • SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue at 21.8%
  • Returned $15.4 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends

These metrics are crucial for evaluating the company's efficiency and profitability. The improvement in gross profit margins and operating margins sequentially indicates better cost management and operational efficiency.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"We are pleased with our second quarter performance, including the sequential growth in our Technology business. Operating trends over the first half of 2024 and discussions with our clients indicate to us that the current operating environment continues to be more stable and constructive than it was throughout most of 2023." - Joseph J. Liberatore, President and CEO

Looking ahead, Kforce Inc has provided guidance for Q3 2024, with revenue expected to be between $347 million and $355 million, and EPS ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. The company anticipates gross profit margins of 27.5% to 27.7% and operating margins of 5.0% to 5.4%.

Overall, Kforce Inc's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates resilience and strategic positioning in a challenging market environment. The company's focus on technology and professional staffing services continues to drive its financial results, making it a noteworthy player in the business services industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kforce Inc for further details.

