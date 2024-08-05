Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $278.6M, Adjusted EPS Beats at $0.67

Strong Revenue Performance Amidst Challenging Environment

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $278.6 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $265.69 million and reflecting a 2.7% year-over-year increase.
  • Net Loss: $5.2 million, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $16.2 million and a $6.9 million restructuring charge.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $0.25 per share, compared to a gain of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $28.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3%, down from 12.9% in the prior year period.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $296.9 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $239.0 million a year ago.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on August 22, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust revenue growth and profitability despite a complex operating environment. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a leadership advisory firm providing executive search and consulting services globally, with significant revenue generated from the Americas.

Performance Overview

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII, Financial) reported consolidated net revenue of $278.6 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $265.69 million. This represents a 2.7% increase from the $271.2 million reported in the same quarter last year. The company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.67, exceeding the estimated $0.56.

1818023042547347456.png

Key Financial Achievements

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII, Financial) achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3%. This performance is noteworthy given the challenging macroeconomic conditions and highlights the company's ability to deliver value to clients while maintaining profitability.

“Our team delivered a strong second quarter. In a very complex operating environment, clients continue to need help engaging, assessing and enabling critical leadership talent – and our world-class colleagues met those needs with energy and creativity,” stated CEO Tom Monahan.

Segment Performance

The Executive Search segment reported net revenue of $210.0 million, a 1.5% increase from the previous year. The On-Demand Talent segment saw a 6.8% rise in net revenue to $41.9 million, while Heidrick Consulting reported a 6.2% increase to $26.8 million. However, the company faced challenges in Europe, where Executive Search revenue decreased by 12.0%.

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue ($ million) Q2 2023 Revenue ($ million) % Change
Executive Search 210.0 206.8 1.5%
On-Demand Talent 41.9 39.2 6.8%
Heidrick Consulting 26.8 25.2 6.2%

Income Statement Highlights

Despite the revenue growth, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII, Financial) recorded a net loss of $5.2 million for Q2 2024, primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $16.2 million related to the On-Demand Talent segment and a $6.9 million restructuring charge. Excluding these charges, the adjusted net income was $14.1 million, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $296.9 million, compared to $239.0 million at the same time last year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $62.5 million, up from $46.9 million in Q2 2023.

Analysis and Outlook

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII, Financial) demonstrated resilience and adaptability in Q2 2024, achieving significant revenue growth and maintaining profitability despite economic headwinds. The company's strategic restructuring and focus on targeted solutions position it well for future growth. However, challenges in the European market and the impact of restructuring charges warrant close monitoring.

For Q3 2024, the company anticipates consolidated net revenue between $260 million and $280 million, reflecting management's cautious optimism amidst ongoing external uncertainties.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Heidrick & Struggles International Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.