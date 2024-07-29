Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $1.16 Billion, GAAP EPS at $0.55

Strong Performance Driven by Operational Excellence and Strategic Initiatives

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,156.89 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,128.55 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.55, reflecting a significant increase from $0.39 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Earnings: $72.62 million, up from $51.20 million in the prior year’s quarter.
  • Bookings: Achieved $1.25 billion, including record quarterly aftermarket bookings and large project bookings.
  • Gross Profit: $366.10 million, with a gross profit margin of 31.6%, up from 29.9% in the previous year.
  • Segment Performance: Flowserve Pumps Division reported sales of $812.2 million with a gross profit margin of 32.0%, while the Flow Control Division reported sales of $347.7 million with a gross profit margin of 30.6%.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.60 to $2.75, reflecting confidence in continued operational performance.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Flowserve Corp (FLS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant improvements in key financial metrics. Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems, offering a range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for industries such as oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Flowserve Corp reported a notable increase in revenue and earnings for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates. The company achieved revenue of $1,156.89 million, exceeding the estimated $1,128.55 million. Earnings per share (EPS) were reported at $0.55, slightly below the estimated $0.63 but showing a significant year-over-year improvement from $0.39 in Q2 2023.

1818036557119123456.png

Company Overview

Flowserve Corp is a leading provider of flow control products and services for global infrastructure markets. The company develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. With a network of Quick Response Centers, Flowserve offers aftermarket services including installation, diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are distributed across various regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.

Performance and Challenges

Flowserve's Q2 2024 performance highlights the success of its operational excellence program and organizational design changes implemented last year. The company reported significant bookings of $1.25 billion, including record quarterly aftermarket bookings and large project bookings. However, challenges such as increased SG&A expenses and a loss on the sale of a business impacted overall profitability.

Financial Achievements

Flowserve's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are crucial for its growth and stability in the industrial products sector. The company reported a gross profit of $366.10 million, up from $322.76 million in Q2 2023. Operating income also increased to $121.30 million from $96.65 million in the same period last year. These improvements underscore the effectiveness of Flowserve's strategic initiatives and operational enhancements.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1,156.89 million $1,080.38 million
Gross Profit $366.10 million $322.76 million
Operating Income $121.30 million $96.65 million
Net Earnings $72.62 million $51.20 million
EPS $0.55 $0.39

Commentary from Management

"Our second quarter results further solidify the momentum we have generated over the last several quarters. We delivered meaningful sequential and year-over-year improvements in bookings, revenue, and margins driven by our operational excellence program and the effectiveness of organizational design changes implemented last year," said Scott Rowe, Flowserve’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis and Outlook

Flowserve's Q2 2024 results reflect the company's strong operational performance and strategic focus. The increase in bookings and revenue, coupled with improved margins, positions Flowserve well for future growth. The company's revised full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.60 to $2.75, up from the previous range of $2.50 to $2.70, indicates confidence in its ongoing initiatives and market conditions.

Flowserve's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities will be crucial for sustaining its growth trajectory. Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the company's execution of its strategic plans and its impact on financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Flowserve Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.