CVR Energy (CVI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.21 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.967 Billion Exceeds Expectations

Lower Refining Margins and Operational Challenges Impact Results

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $21 million for Q2 2024, a significant decrease from $130 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.21 per diluted share, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.04 per share.
  • Revenue: $1.967 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.795 billion.
  • EBITDA: $103 million, down from $300 million in Q2 2023; adjusted EBITDA was $87 million.
  • Dividend: Announced a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for Q2 2024.
  • Petroleum Segment: Reported net income of $18 million and EBITDA of $56 million, compared to $194 million and $220 million respectively in Q2 2023.
  • Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment: Net income of $26 million and EBITDA of $54 million on net sales of $133 million, compared to $60 million and $87 million on net sales of $183 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, CVR Energy Inc (CVI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $21 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, and EBITDA of $103 million. This is a significant decline compared to the second quarter of 2023, where net income was $130 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, and EBITDA was $300 million.

1818036616967647232.png

Company Overview

CVR Energy Inc is a holding company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its subsidiaries. The company operates several complex full-coking crude oil refineries, a crude oil gathering system, pipelines, storage tanks, and marketing and supply operations. CVR Energy's refineries process a variety of crude oil blends and supply products directly to customers and throughput terminals. The company's customers include retailers, railroads, and farm cooperatives.

Performance and Challenges

CVR Energy's second-quarter performance was impacted by lower refining margins due to a decrease in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread and reduced throughputs related to a fire at the Wynnewood refinery during severe weather. The company reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.09, missing the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter was $1.967 billion, also falling short of the estimated $1.795 billion.

“CVR Energy’s 2024 second quarter earnings results were attributable to lower refining margins due to a decrease in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread and reduced throughputs related to a fire at the Wynnewood refinery that occurred during severe weather,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, CVR Energy announced a second-quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.50 per share. Additionally, CVR Partners declared a cash distribution of $1.90 per common unit. These dividends highlight the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders even in a challenging operating environment.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1.967 billion $2.236 billion
Net Income $21 million $130 million
EBITDA $103 million $300 million
Adjusted EBITDA $87 million $347 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CVR Energy reported consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $586 million, an increase of $5 million from December 31, 2023. The company’s total debt and finance lease obligations stood at $1.6 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $81 million for the quarter, a decrease from $367 million in the same period last year.

Segment Performance

The Petroleum Segment reported a net income of $18 million and EBITDA of $56 million for Q2 2024, compared to $194 million and $220 million, respectively, in Q2 2023. The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported a net income of $26 million and EBITDA of $54 million, down from $60 million and $87 million, respectively, in the same period last year.

Analysis

CVR Energy's performance in Q2 2024 reflects the challenges faced by the oil and gas industry, including fluctuating refining margins and operational disruptions. The company's ability to maintain dividends and cash distributions is a positive sign for investors, but the significant decline in net income and EBITDA highlights the need for operational improvements and strategic adjustments.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CVR Energy Inc for further details.

