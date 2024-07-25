On July 25, 2024, Robert Holmes, Executive Vice President of Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH, Financial), executed a sale of 3,795 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 50,293 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Commerce Bancshares Inc operates as a bank offering a broad array of financial products and services including business and personal banking, lending services, and wealth management. The company operates primarily across the Midwest of the United States.

Over the past year, Robert Holmes has sold a total of 8,795 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 30 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc were priced at $64.75 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $8.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.64, which is above both the industry median of 10.36 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Commerce Bancshares Inc is estimated at $71.11, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The consistent insider selling activity could be a point of analysis for potential investors and market analysts.

