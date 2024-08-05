Dave Howson, EVP, Global President of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial), sold 2,427 shares of the company on July 26, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,646 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc.

Cboe Global Markets Inc operates as an exchange holding company offering trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company provides trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products.

Over the past year, Dave Howson has sold a total of 26,563 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc were trading at $188.22, giving the company a market cap of approximately $19.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.88, which is above the industry median of 18.05.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cboe Global Markets Inc is estimated at $105.34 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

