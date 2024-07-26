Director James Poole executed a sale of 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM, Financial) on July 26, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,170 shares of the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc, primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, and sale of fresh shell eggs, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States. The company's operations span across multiple states, providing a wide range of egg products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but five insider sells within the company.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc were priced at $70.65 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $3.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.40, which is below both the industry median of 18.41 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Cal-Maine Foods Inc is $59.18, suggesting that with a current price of $70.65, the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

This valuation is supported by historical multiples such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

