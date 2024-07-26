On July 26, 2024, William Jurgensen, a director at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 173,376.86 shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, a leading company in the frozen potato industry, has seen a notable insider buying trend over the past year, with three insider buys and only one insider sell. Over the past year, William Jurgensen has increased his holdings by 13,000 shares, indicating a strong confidence in the company's prospects.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc were priced at $55.43 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at approximately $8.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.29, which is lower than both the industry median of 18.41 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is estimated at $114.84 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent purchase by the insider could be a signal to investors about the perceived value and future growth potential of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

