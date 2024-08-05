Chief Risk Officer Daniel Bley of Webster Financial Corp (WBS, Financial) executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company on July 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 22,992 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $48.99, valuing the transaction at approximately $146,970.

Webster Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Over the past year, Daniel Bley has sold a total of 9,028 shares of Webster Financial Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of Webster Financial Corp was trading at $48.99 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.52, slightly higher than the industry median of 10.36 but lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Webster Financial Corp is $50.24 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The insider transaction trend at Webster Financial Corp shows a clear preference for selling over buying among insiders, which could be an area of interest for investors.

This sale by Daniel Bley aligns with the broader insider selling trend at Webster Financial Corp and provides investors with a snapshot of insider activity that could influence investment decisions.

