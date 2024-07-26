On July 26, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 189,562 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions aim to empower users to take control of their financial futures while shopping online.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 33,660 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $84.17 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $462.703 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.86, which is above both the industry median of 14.79 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is calculated at $31.50, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.67, Sezzle Inc is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their analysis of Sezzle Inc's stock performance and market position.

