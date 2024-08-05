Robert Qutub, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company on July 26, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 73,915 shares of the company.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR, Financial) is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in matching well-structured risks with efficient capital. The company operates through various segments, including Property, Casualty and Specialty, and other categories, focusing on offering innovative products and responsive service.

Over the past year, Robert Qutub has sold a total of 12,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were priced at $224.56, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $11.84 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.49, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 11.47 and below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is estimated at $269.21 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

