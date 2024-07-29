On July 29, 2024, Michael Olague, the Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR, Financial), sold 32,506 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 25,132 shares of Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra, which provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in the Central Valley of California. The bank offers a wide range of deposit products and loans, as well as wealth management services.

Over the past year, Michael Olague has sold a total of 37,259 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Sierra Bancorp, where there have been 6 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp were trading at $29.68 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $414.042 million. The price-earnings ratio of Sierra Bancorp stands at 11.63, which is above the industry median of 10.36 but below the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25. The GF Value of $23.65 suggests a premium compared to the current trading price.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. Sierra Bancorp's financial health and market position can be further analyzed by considering its price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow metrics in comparison to industry standards.

