Glenn Sanford, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares in the company on July 29, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,170,297 shares of the company.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company primarily provides real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. eXp World Holdings Inc is known for its innovative use of virtual technologies to reduce costs and enhance agents' earnings and training.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 450,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for eXp World Holdings Inc shows a trend with 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc were trading at $14.48 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.214 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $15.81, suggesting that eXp World Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This recent sale by the insider may provide investors with context regarding the company's current valuation and stock performance, as reflected in the trading price and the GF Value assessment.

