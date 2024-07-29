On July 29, 2024, Keith Harvey, President & CEO of Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU, Financial), purchased 2,588 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 103,550 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp, a manufacturer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serves various industries including aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications. The company's shares were trading at $77.23 on the day of the transaction, giving it a market cap of approximately $1.23 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Kaiser Aluminum Corp stands at 30.59, which is above both the industry median of 16.55 and the company's historical median. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Kaiser Aluminum Corp has a GF Value of $73.42. With the current price of $77.23, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The insider transaction history at Kaiser Aluminum Corp over the past year shows a cautious trend among insiders, with only 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells. The recent purchase by the insider might signal a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

This insider buying activity could be a point of interest for investors, especially considering the company's stable valuation metrics and the insider's increasing stake.

