Q3 2024 Hologic Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Hologic's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Cynthia, and I am your operator for today's call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce Ryan Simon, Vice President, Investor Relations, to begin the call. Please go ahead.



Ryan Simon - Hologic Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, Cynthia. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Hologicâs third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. With me today are Steve MacMillan, the companyâs Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Karleen Oberton, our Chief Financial Officer; and Essex Mitchell, our Chief Operating Officer.



Our third-quarter press release is available now on the investors section of our website. We will also post our prepared remarks to our website shortly after we deliver them, as well as an updated corporate presentation. And a replay of this call will be available on our website for the next 30 days.



Before we begin, we would like to inform