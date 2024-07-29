Q2 2024 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Ekso Bionics Q2 2024 financial results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matt Steinberg with FINN Partners. Thank you, matt. You may begin.



Matt Steinberg - FINN Partners - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Ekso Bionics are Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer; and Jerome Wong, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Ekso Bionics released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meanings of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be