Release Date: July 29, 2024

Positive Points

Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI, Financial) successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) and raised nearly $330 million.

The company secured seven customer awards in the second quarter with a total multi-year estimated revenue potential of more than $250 million.

Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) reported a total current backlog of $4.7 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential.

The company identified approximately $229 million in annualized savings for 2025 through overhead cost reductions and supply chain optimizations.

Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) achieved solid free cash flow conversion on adjusted EBITDA during the period, reflecting strong cost control measures.

Negative Points

Second-quarter 2024 consolidated revenue decreased to $672.1 million from $805.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $11.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, down from $17.1 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $68.6 million, down 26.1% from the prior year quarter.

The company experienced a broad-based slowdown in transmission and distribution construction spending, particularly in gas and electric distribution.

Several customers faced delayed or unfavorable rate case decisions, leading to lower than expected MSA customer spending and sluggish growth for Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI).

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the incremental step down in MSA activity and what the key drivers are for this dynamic to improve?

A: Several customers across multiple regulatory jurisdictions, including Illinois, California, and Maryland, experienced delayed or unfavorable rate case decisions, leading to lower than expected MSA customer spending. We anticipate an increase in spending in the medium to longer term, which will offset the shortfall in the first half of the year. An anticipated lower interest rate environment should help reduce overall customer caution. (William Fehrman, President, CEO, Director)

Q: What is the expected cadence of Q3 versus Q4 from an EBITDA perspective, and what are the risk factors for the second half of the year?

A: We see positive indicators such as normalization in electric spending, cost savings, and an early start to the storm season. We also expect certain delays in rate case decisions to settle out, leading to work being released. Comparing second half '24 to '23, we expect better performance due to cost savings and increased storm work. (William Fehrman, President, CEO, Director)

Q: How are you thinking about the timing of lower-than-expected spending in Q2 coming back, and could this lead to potential upside in 2025?

A: We expect an increase in spending in the medium to longer term, which will offset the shortfall in the first half of the year. Anticipated lower interest rates should help reduce overall customer caution. (William Fehrman, President, CEO, Director)

Q: The CapEx guidance of $90 million to $99 million is lower than expected. Is this due to the 2024 revenue outlook being lower, or is there a structural change in CapEx spending?

A: We are focusing on capital allocation discipline and optimizing our fleet strategy, which will positively impact our capital spend. This is just the start of a continued decrease in CapEx spend over time. (William Fehrman, President, CEO, Director)

Q: Can you elaborate on the lower volumes under MSAs and the potential for upside surprises in the back half of the year?

A: The lower volumes are largely due to timing and delays communicated by customers, as well as lower work hours. We are heading into the third quarter, which is seasonally higher for us, and we are seeing an uptick in bid RFP flow and storm activity. (Gregory Izenstark, CFO, Executive VP)

Q: Can you provide updated thoughts on interest expense and D&A assumptions for 2024 to help bridge to adjusted EPS guidance?

A: D&A will be consistent with the first half of 2024. Interest expense will be lower in the second half due to significant debt repayment in April. (Paul Caudill, Interim CEO)

Q: Is there a risk that elections could delay work in the second half of the year?

A: We do not expect elections to delay work. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have pushed significant investment in infrastructure, and we expect continued investment regardless of the election outcome. (William Fehrman, President, CEO, Director)

Q: Can you provide a sense of how comfortable you feel about achieving mid-3s leverage by year-end, and what other levers on capital allocation can you pull if spending is further delayed?

A: We are focused on reducing leverage to be in line with peers. We are in the early stages of optimizing our fleet and supply chain, which will open up additional levers for us to pull going forward. (William Fehrman, President, CEO, Director)

Q: Are there any commonalities in rate case outcomes that influenced your results, and what are customers telling you for next year?

A: Certain jurisdictions issued onerous rate case outcomes, impacting our results. Customers have communicated that they will need to deploy capital to meet earnings, and we expect a more steady flow of work in future years. (William Fehrman, President, CEO, Director; Jim Connell, Executive VP, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer)

Q: Does the significant storm restoration work thus far suggest that third-quarter margins will have more weight in the second half?

A: The third quarter tends to be the most active from a volume and workload perspective, including storm work. We are off to a strong start in July, and the forecasts indicate more storm activity. (Gregory Izenstark, CFO, Executive VP)

