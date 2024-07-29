Hologic Inc (HOLX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue and EPS Growth Amid Challenges

Hologic Inc (HOLX) reports robust financial performance with significant growth in key segments despite some operational hurdles.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $1.01 billion for Q3.
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.06, representing 14% growth.
  • Operating Margin: 31.2%, a 230 basis point improvement from the prior year.
  • Share Repurchases: $100 million deployed to repurchase 1.4 million shares.
  • Organic Revenue Growth (excluding COVID): 5.8%.
  • Molecular Diagnostics Growth (excluding COVID): 10.5%.
  • Breast Health Revenue Growth: 7.1%.
  • Surgical Revenue Growth: 6.2%.
  • Cash from Operating Activities: Over $400 million generated in Q3.
  • Cash Balance: $2.4 billion at the end of Q3.
  • Gross Margin: 61.1%, a 30 basis point improvement from the prior year.
  • Q4 Revenue Guidance: $970 million to $985 million.
  • Q4 EPS Guidance: $0.97 to $1.04.
  • Full Year Fiscal 2024 Revenue Guidance: $4.012 billion to $4.027 billion.
  • Full Year Fiscal 2024 EPS Guidance: $4.04 to $4.11.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Hologic Inc (HOLX, Financial) reported total revenue of $1.01 billion for Q3, exceeding the high end of their guidance.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.06, translating to a 14% growth on the bottom line.
  • The company achieved a solid 31.2% operating margin, a 230 basis point improvement from the prior year.
  • Hologic Inc (HOLX) repurchased 1.4 million shares for $100 million during the quarter, demonstrating strong capital deployment.
  • The molecular diagnostics business excluding COVID grew 10.5%, showing consistent high-single to double-digit performance in 13 of the last 15 quarters.

Negative Points

  • The skeletal business faced a 29.7% decline in revenue due to a temporary stop-ship related to a non-conformance issue.
  • The cytology and perinatal segment declined 2.9% globally, with US declines partially offset by international growth.
  • Non-COVID respiratory assay sales declined sequentially from Q2, in line with the flu season.
  • The company lowered the midpoint of their prior revenue guidance by $5 million due to a $20 million headwind related to the skeletal health stop-ship.
  • Operating expenses decreased by 3.5% primarily due to the elimination of expenses related to the divested SSI business, indicating potential cost-cutting measures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Steve, probably the biggest inbound is just on the 4Q guide. Has anything changed relative to a few months ago?
A: You nailed it, Patrick. It's probably a little alarming because of the skeletal piece. But the three core businesses are all going great and it is completely a reflection of that. We just had a little hiccup with the supplier issue in our skeletal business. It is our non-core. But for diagnostics, breast health, surgical, we are feeling really, really good. (Stephen Macmillan, CEO)

Q: Can you talk about the margin profile as we work our way forward here? How do you think about the build going forward when you think about the algorithm, the keys to getting that margin continuing to expand as we go forward?
A: We'd like to ground people in the pre-pandemic operating margins of 31.5%. As we exit Q4, we'll be right in that range. We've added a lot of revenue growth drivers that have a lower operating margin profile than the legacy business. Feel really good about achieving that as we exit '24. (Karleen Oberton, CFO)

Q: Can you help frame up how the Panther is coexisting in the market now with some of these growing point-of-care platforms?
A: We continue to feel really, really good that most of the screening is asymptomatic. It's standard testing that the economics are still going to work very well for the labs. We love our position and there's always going to be people punching around on the edges that will help expand the market probably as well. (Stephen Macmillan, CEO)

Q: Could you provide some color on how adoption is trending for the Fusion sidecar recently?
A: We're seeing steady adoption of the Fusion sidecar, which is dynamite because it really opens up the menu. We're focusing on customer by customer. So what we're seeing is quarter over quarter more customers adopting the Fusion as we go along. (Stephen Macmillan, CEO)

Q: Can you provide the range of assays used in the post-pandemic systems?
A: On the Panther utilization, over 55% of new customers are running two or more assays. In the US, over a third of our customers are running four or more assays. That over a third at the end of '23 compares to just under 20% at the end of '19. (Karleen Oberton, CFO)

Q: Can you give any color on timing of the next-gen gantry?
A: I don't think we're going to give any specifics on timing. Likely as we look towards RSA would be a time that we would highlight that for certain of our customers and probably give a little more specifics on what we're expecting for 2025 and beyond. (Karleen Oberton, CFO)

Q: What are your expectations for where the Fusion attach rate can move longer term?
A: It doesn't necessarily mean every Panther needs a Fusion. It might end up being maybe even a third of our total Panthers. What it really comes down to is each customer having the capability. We're seeing good adoption and steady growth. (Stephen Macmillan, CEO)

Q: Has anything changed in terms of how quickly you're working through those higher-cost chips and when you expect to be at more normal levels in terms of the chip costs themselves?
A: We're substantially through them as we exit '24 and probably be a little bit into '25. As we increase production overall, we're getting more favorable absorption than what we had prior when manufacturing was really reduced because of the chip supply. (Karleen Oberton, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss the innovation, including the next-generation gantry system in breast health and AI?
A: We've talked about a next-generation gantry that really continues to focus on workflow, patient experience, and image quality. Those are the key drivers of innovation in that space. And certainly, layer on AI, how can we help the radiologist in assessing risk within those images? (Karleen Oberton, CFO)

Q: Can you provide specific numbers on gantry placements?
A: We haven't given specific numbers on gantries. We have real confidence that the total gantries are going to grow year over year. We're not quite back to pre-pandemic levels but we'll be at those levels in 2025. (Karleen Oberton, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.