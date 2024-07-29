Release Date: July 29, 2024

Positive Points

Achieved an all-time high in both net interest income and net fee and commission income.

Loan portfolio grew by 14% year-on-year, reflecting strong lending volumes across all business lines.

Return on equity stood at a robust 16.2% for the first half of the year.

Successful issuance of EUR25 million in Tier 2 bonds, oversubscribed almost 4 times.

Moody's affirmed the bank's long-term deposits rating at Baa1 with a stable outlook.

Negative Points

Deposits costs are expected to peak in the second half of the year.

Operating expenses increased by 22% quarter-on-quarter, partly due to windfall tax adjustments.

Higher funding costs have impacted net interest margins.

Private investments appear weak due to the high interest rate environment.

Potential negative impact from investments in IT systems and rebranding in the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your half year ROE was 16.2% compared to your 2024 target ROE of 13.7%. What is your policy for raising targets? Do you foresee much lower net interest income in the first half and one-off costs for IT systems and rebranding?

A: Donatas Savickas, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO, Head of Finance and Risk Management Division: We are currently reviewing our targets and updating our budget. Positive and negative factors will affect our balance sheet and profit and loss lines. Investments in IT systems will have a negative impact, but no significant rebranding expenses are projected for the second half of this year. We will inform investors if significant changes occur.

Q: What's your view on further monetary policy actions this year? How have restrictive ECB decisions affected the credit and deposit developments in Lithuania and how do the bank loans and deposits look in the broader market context?

A: Indrė Genytė-Pikčienė, Chief Economist: The ECB is expected to cut target interest rates twice this year, easing monetary policy. Despite tight monetary policy, crediting processes were intense, with loan portfolios for households and non-financial corporations increasing. Household deposits grew by 8% year-on-year in June, while non-financial corporation deposits decreased due to inflation retreat and increased working capital demand.

Q: Looking at your capital ratios, it seems that you are very well capitalized at the moment. What is your capital distribution policy and priorities at the moment?

A: Donatas Savickas, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO, Head of Finance and Risk Management Division: We are considering several options, including supporting further growth, following our dividend policy (not less than 25% of annual profit), and maintaining a buffer above regulatory requirements. We aim to balance the interests of all stakeholders.

Q: You have an approved share buyback policy. Are you planning to do buybacks this year?

A: Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division: We have applied for ECB approval for share buybacks and expect to receive permission in Q3.

Q: Could you please hint out how much you spent on the new IT platform integration in the second quarter?

A: Donatas Savickas, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO, Head of Finance and Risk Management Division: We are in line with our budget, and while spending is not significant yet, it will increase in the coming quarters but not drastically.

Q: Back in February, you said that you expect that you may need to pay back the bank solidarity tax. Has this prediction changed? And if yes, what is the estimated sum of the tax and will it be paid for the nearest paying period? What is the bank's opinion about the decision by Lithuanian authorities to apply the bank solidarity tax for one additional year?

A: Donatas Savickas, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO, Head of Finance and Risk Management Division: We adjusted the solidarity tax for 2023 but do not expect to pay it for 2024 due to our balance sheet structure. We understand the government's purpose but feel that the banking sector is disproportionately targeted.

Q: Asset quality trends seem to remain quite benign and the cost of risk low. Does this merit a revision in the cost of risk guidance or around 30 basis points should be level for 2024?

A: Donatas Savickas, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO, Head of Finance and Risk Management Division: The cost of risk could be lower than projected, but this depends on macro-level events. Current trends are better than expected.

Q: Asset management contributed nicely with almost EUR2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Can we expect this to be the run rate for the rest of the year?

A: Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division: Asset management is performing well, driven by positive market performance and net positive client flows. We expect strong results to continue.

Q: Other operating expenses almost doubled even if windfall tax one-off excluded. Where it came from? And is it new normal level for the upcoming periods?

A: Donatas Savickas, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO, Head of Finance and Risk Management Division: The increase is due to windfall tax and insurance activity impact. Excluding these, operating expenses increased by 11%, reflecting organizational growth and new initiatives.

Q: Loan book target for 2024 seems to imply a slight deceleration in loan book growth in the second half of 2024. Is this to be expected? Or are you on track to overshoot the 2024 target?

A: Donatas Savickas, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO, Head of Finance and Risk Management Division: We see opportunities for higher loan book growth, especially in safer segments like mortgages, than initially forecasted.

Q: Net interest margin is 33 basis points down year over year. Considering that you had some tailwind from interest rates in the first half, does that indicate your volume growth is partly at the expense of thinner margins? Or is that primarily due to funding costs?

A: Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division: The decrease in net interest margin is primarily due to funding costs. Loan portfolio growth keeps margins steady, and we expect funding costs to peak in the second half of the year.

