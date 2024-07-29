Sanmina Corp (SANM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Steady Revenue and Strong Cash Flow Amid Margin Pressures

Sanmina Corp (SANM) reports $1.84 billion in revenue and $1.25 EPS, with positive outlook for Q4 despite margin challenges.

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.84 billion, up 0.4% sequentially.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 8.5%, down 40 basis points sequentially.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $60.2 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 5.3%, down 10 basis points sequentially.
  • Non-GAAP Other Income and Expense: $7.7 million.
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.25.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $658 million.
  • Inventory: $1.3 billion with turns at 4.9 times.
  • Non-GAAP Pretax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC): 21.1%.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $90 million for the quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $67 million for the quarter.
  • Share Repurchases: 845,000 shares for approximately $55 million.
  • Q4 Revenue Outlook: $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion.
  • Q4 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Outlook: 8.3% to 8.8%.
  • Q4 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook: $1.30 to $1.40.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.84 billion, in line with their outlook.
  • The communications networks and cloud infrastructure end market grew 8.3% sequentially.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $1.25, meeting expectations.
  • Sanmina Corp (SANM) has a strong balance sheet with $658 million in cash and no outstanding borrowings on their $800 million revolver.
  • The company has a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 to 1 over the last two quarters, indicating strong bookings driven by new programs.

Negative Points

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 8.5%, slightly below the midpoint of their outlook and down 40 basis points sequentially.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was at the low end of their outlook at 5.3%, down 10 basis points sequentially.
  • The industrial and automotive end markets experienced declines, partially offsetting growth in other areas.
  • Two programs in the CPS segment faced short-term delays, impacting revenue and margins.
  • Inventory levels remain high, with a slower-than-expected reduction, affecting cash flow and operational efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us more details on the communications end market, specifically within optical, wireless, and networking? What did you see in the third quarter, and what are your expectations for the fourth quarter?
A: Communications and cloud infrastructure grew approximately 8% quarter-over-quarter. We expect this market to continue to move in the right direction, driven by high-performance network cloud, IP routers, switches, and optical packaging systems. Some of these are new programs, and we are starting to see a pickup from existing customers as they work through their inventory.

Q: What caused the push-out of the two programs in CPS, and what was the dollar impact? Which end markets were those programs in?
A: The push-out was due to issues with components and product group coordination, which have since been resolved. If not for this, we would have been slightly above the midpoint of our revenue guide and EPS. The programs were in the CPS products group, and we expect them to ship in Q4.

Q: Was the sequential decline in CPS margins entirely due to the two programs, or were there other impacts?
A: The majority of the impact was due to the two programs, which accounted for about a point to the margin decline. Without these issues, CPS margins would have been down slightly overall.

Q: What are your expectations for the different end markets within the IMDA segment for the fourth quarter?
A: We expect continued softness in automotive and industrial markets. Medical is expected to be flat to down, mainly due to lingering effects from COVID-19. Defense and aerospace demand remains strong, and we are expanding our high-technology military boards and system assembly capabilities. Overall, we expect the IMDA segment to be flat or slightly up.

Q: Can you provide more details on your inventory management and how much better you can do?
A: We are currently at 4.9 turns, or about 75 days. We aim to get back to the mid-60s in days and around six turns. This improvement will come from both internal efficiencies and better demand recovery from customers.

Q: Can you elaborate on the book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 for the last two quarters? What is driving it, and how much of the bookings are longer-term versus near-term revenue?
A: The 1.1 book-to-bill ratio is driven mainly by new programs. We only count bookings that are released to build within two to four quarters. Existing customers developing new programs and new wins are contributing to this positive trend.

Q: Given the current inventory headwinds and push-outs, what should we expect for top-line growth in fiscal year 2025?
A: We expect positive growth in FY25 based on key customer forecasts and market trends. While we are not ready to provide specific percentages, we are optimistic about the opportunities ahead and expect to provide more detailed guidance in the first quarter of FY25.

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the two programs on your Q3 results and your expectations for Q4?
A: The two programs impacted our Q3 results by about 1% sequentially. For Q4, we are guiding revenue between $1.9 billion to $2 billion, which represents a 6% sequential increase. We expect to see continued improvement in customer inventory levels and demand.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.