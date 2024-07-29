Q1 2025 Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited Q1 FY '25 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to the Managing Director of Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited, Mr. Amit Sanghvi. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amit Sanghvi - Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd - Managing Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, and a very warm welcome to all the participants to the post results investor call of Shaily Engineering Plastics. I have with me Mr. Sanjay Shah, our Chief Strategy Officer; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers. I hope you've had a look at our investor presentation that is uploaded on our website and the stock