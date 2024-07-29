Q2 2024 Corcept Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Atabak Mokari - Corcept Therapeutics Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer



Today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the second quarter and providing a corporate update. A copy is available at corcept.com. Our complete financial results will be available when we file our Form 10-Q with the SEC.



Statements during this call other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based on our plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which might cause actual results to be materially different from those such statements express or imply. These forward-looking statements are described in today's press release and the risks and