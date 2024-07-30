Corning Inc. (GLW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.12 Misses, Revenue of $3.25 Billion Falls Short

Strong Performance Driven by Optical Connectivity Products for Generative AI

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.25 billion, fell short of estimates of $3.54 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.12, reflecting a 64% decrease year-over-year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $521 million, with adjusted free cash flow at $353 million.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin at 29.2%, with core gross margin improving to 37.9%.
  • Optical Communications: Sales of $1.1 billion, up 20% sequentially and 4% year-over-year, driven by AI-related connectivity solutions.
  • Display Technologies: Sales of $1.01 billion, up 9% year-over-year, with net income increasing 24% to $258 million.
  • Specialty Materials: Sales of $501 million, up 18% year-over-year, with net income surging 91% to $63 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Corning Inc (GLW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Corning, a leader in materials science specializing in glass, ceramics, and optical fiber, reported significant growth driven by the adoption of new optical connectivity products for generative AI.

1818248651840057344.png

Financial Highlights and Achievements

Corning Inc (GLW, Financial) reported GAAP sales of $3.25 billion and core sales of $3.60 billion for Q2 2024. The company's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.12, while core EPS was $0.47, significantly exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.38. This performance marks a return to year-over-year core sales and EPS growth.

GAAP gross margin was 29.2%, and core gross margin improved sequentially and year-over-year by 110 and 170 basis points, respectively, to 37.9%. The company also reported GAAP operating cash flow of $521 million and adjusted free cash flow of $353 million.

Segment Performance

Corning's Optical Communications segment saw net sales of $1.1 billion, up 20% sequentially and 4% year-over-year, driven by record sales in the Enterprise portion of the business. The Display Technologies segment reported net sales of $1 billion, up 9% year-over-year, with net income increasing by 24% to $258 million.

Specialty Materials also performed well, with net sales of $501 million, up 18% year-over-year, and net income of $63 million, up 91% year-over-year. However, the Environmental Technologies segment faced challenges, with sales down 6% year-over-year to $431 million, reflecting the impact of the Class 8 truck downcycle in North America.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Results (GAAP) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q/Q Y/Y
Net Sales $3,251 $2,975 $3,243 9%
Net Income $104 $209 $281 (50%) (63%)
Diluted EPS $0.12 $0.24 $0.33 (50%) (64%)

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Corning's management expressed confidence in the company's future growth, driven by its 'Springboard' plan, which aims to add more than $3 billion in annualized sales over the next three years. The company expects core sales to grow to approximately $3.7 billion in the third quarter, with core EPS projected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.54.

"Our strong second-quarter results exceeded the guidance we provided in April and marked a return to year-over-year core sales and EPS growth. The outperformance was driven primarily by the strong adoption of our new optical connectivity products for generative AI," said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer.

Corning's agreement with Lumen Technologies to reserve 10% of its global fiber capacity for the next two years to interconnect AI-enabled data centers further reinforces the company's strategic positioning in the market.

Conclusion

Corning Inc (GLW, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by innovative products and strategic initiatives. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and its optimistic outlook for the future make it a compelling consideration for value investors. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Corning Inc for further details.

