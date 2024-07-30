OneWater Marine Inc Q3 Earnings: EPS of $0.99 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $542.4 Million

Revenue and Earnings Decline Amid Challenging Market Conditions

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $542.4 million, down 8.7% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $608.02 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $1.95 in the prior year.
  • Same-Store Sales: Decreased by 8% for the quarter.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 24.4%, a decrease of 240 basis points from the previous year.
  • Net Income: $17 million, compared to $33.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $39 million, down 36.6% from $61.9 million in the prior year.
  • Inventory: Decreased 13% sequentially to $598.6 million, reflecting a focus on matching inventory levels with market demand.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024. OneWater Marine Inc is a recreational marine retailer in the United States, operating in two segments: Dealerships and Distribution. The company generates the majority of its revenue from new boat sales, with additional income from pre-owned boat sales, finance and insurance products, repair and maintenance services, and parts and accessories.

1818248751886790656.png

Performance Overview

OneWater Marine Inc reported a revenue decrease of 8.7% to $542.4 million for fiscal Q3 2024, compared to $594.3 million in the same period last year. This decline was driven by a 10.4% drop in new boat revenue and a 4.1% decrease in pre-owned boat revenue. Same-store sales also fell by 8% for the quarter. The company attributed part of this decline to adverse weather conditions in Texas, which significantly impacted sales.

Gross profit for the quarter was $132.6 million, down from $159.4 million in the previous year, with a gross profit margin of 24.4%, a decrease of 240 basis points. Net income for the quarter was $16.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $33.3 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, in Q3 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.05, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1.08.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, OneWater Marine Inc managed to lower its selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses by 6.2% to $87.1 million, reflecting effective cost management strategies. However, the SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 16.0% from 15.6% due to the lower revenue base.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $39.2 million, a 36.6% decrease from $61.9 million in the same period last year. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $41.0 million, with total liquidity exceeding $60.0 million. Inventory levels were reduced by 13% sequentially to $598.6 million, aligning with market demand.

Income Statement Highlights

Category Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change
Total Revenues $542.4 million $594.3 million -8.7%
New Boat Sales $333.2 million $371.6 million -10.4%
Pre-owned Boat Sales $106.9 million $111.5 million -4.1%
Net Income $16.7 million $33.3 million -49.8%
Adjusted EBITDA $39.2 million $61.9 million -36.6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, OneWater Marine Inc reported total assets of $1.64 billion, down from $1.77 billion a year earlier. The company's total liabilities were $1.24 billion, with long-term debt amounting to $426.2 million. The adjusted long-term net debt, net of $41.0 million cash, was 3.7 times trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA.

Analysis and Outlook

OneWater Marine Inc's Q3 2024 performance reflects the challenges faced by the recreational marine industry, including adverse weather conditions and a weaker market environment. The company's strategic inventory management and cost reduction efforts have helped mitigate some of these challenges. However, the significant decline in revenue and earnings highlights the need for continued focus on operational efficiency and market adaptation.

Looking ahead, OneWater Marine Inc remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on proactive inventory and expense management to navigate the remainder of fiscal 2024 and beyond. The company has updated its fiscal full-year 2024 outlook, anticipating dealership same-store sales to be down mid-single digits, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $90 million to $100 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share between $1.50 and $2.00.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from OneWater Marine Inc for further details.

