Fannie Mae Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Net Income at $4.5 Billion, Net Revenues Reach $7.34 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Increased Net Interest Income and Credit Loss Benefits

49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $4.5 billion for Q2 2024, a 4% increase from Q1 2024.
  • Net Worth: Reached $86.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, up 5% from Q1 2024.
  • Net Revenues: $7.34 billion, a 3% increase from Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Income: $7.27 billion, up 3% from Q1 2024.
  • Liquidity Provided: $95 billion in Q2 2024, financing approximately 330,000 home purchases, refinancings, and rental units.
  • Home Prices: Grew 3.0% nationally in Q2 2024 according to the Fannie Mae Home Price Index.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae (FNMA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income of $4.5 billion, exceeding analyst estimates and reflecting a robust financial performance.

1818253335938101248.png

Company Overview

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a key source of financing for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments: the Single-Family business, which deals with mortgage loans secured by properties with up to four residential units, and the Multifamily business, which focuses on mortgage loans secured by properties with five or more residential units. The majority of the revenue is derived from the Single-Family segment.

Performance and Challenges

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae reported a net income of $4.5 billion for Q2 2024, an increase of $164 million compared to Q1 2024. This growth was primarily driven by increases in net interest income and benefits for credit losses. The company's net worth reached $86.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, further solidifying its financial stability.

However, the company faces challenges such as rising mortgage rates and fluctuating home prices. The U.S. weekly average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate increased from 6.79% at the end of Q1 2024 to 6.86% at the end of Q2 2024. Despite these challenges, Fannie Mae continues to provide significant liquidity to the housing market, supporting approximately 330,000 home purchases, refinancings, and rental units in Q2 2024.

Financial Achievements

Fannie Mae's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include providing $95 billion in liquidity to the housing market and acquiring approximately 213,000 single-family purchase loans, half of which were for first-time homebuyers. The company also financed around 72,000 units of multifamily rental housing, with a significant majority being affordable to households earning at or below 120% of the area median income.

"Fannie Mae had another strong quarter, generating $4.5 billion in net income. Our net worth reached $86.5 billion, further strengthening our financial stability, and our capital position continued to improve," said Priscilla Almodovar, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Variance % Change
Net Interest Income $7,268 million $7,023 million $245 million 3%
Net Revenues $7,336 million $7,095 million $241 million 3%
Net Income $4,484 million $4,320 million $164 million 4%
Net Worth $86,483 million $82,006 million $4,477 million 5%

Analysis

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its resilience and ability to navigate a challenging economic environment. The increase in net interest income and benefits for credit losses were significant contributors to the company's strong financial results. The company's efforts to provide liquidity to the housing market and support affordable housing initiatives are crucial in maintaining its market position and fulfilling its mission.

Investors and stakeholders should note the company's continued focus on managing risk and partnering with the industry to support consumers in their housing journeys. Despite the challenges posed by rising mortgage rates and home price fluctuations, Fannie Mae's financial stability and strategic initiatives position it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae for further details.

