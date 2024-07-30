Repligen Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $154.07M Slightly Misses Estimates, EPS of $0.06 Falls Short

Repligen Corp (RGEN) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $154.07 million, slightly below the estimate of $154.12 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.06, compared to $0.35 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $3.32 million, down from $20.06 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 49.8%, a slight decrease from 50.2% in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $809 million, up from $751 million at the end of Q2 2023.
  • Operating Margin: 1.0%, significantly down from 12.2% in Q2 2023.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Narrowed to $620M-$635M, reflecting a slight decline of 1%-3% year-over-year.
On July 30, 2024, Repligen Corp (RGEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Repligen Corp is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems, primarily serving biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide.

Performance Overview

Repligen Corp reported Q2 2024 revenue of $154 million, aligning with the analyst estimate of $154.12 million. However, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06, falling short of the estimated $0.13. The revenue for the first half of 2024 reached $305 million, meeting the company's year-to-date sales target.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Repligen Corp's Q2 2024 gross margin was 49.8%, slightly down from 50.2% in Q2 2023. The operating margin also saw a significant decline, dropping to 1.0% from 12.2% in the same period last year. Adjusted figures showed a gross margin of 49.6% and an operating margin of 10.1%, compared to 50.2% and 18.5% respectively in Q2 2023.

CEO Tony J. Hunt commented, “We delivered solid second quarter revenue of $154 million and first half revenue of $305 million, achieving our year-to-date sales target. We are very encouraged by orders in the quarter, with continued strength in Pharma demand and a pickup in CDMO activity. New modalities continued to show strong year-over-year momentum in both revenue and orders. Strategically, we strengthened our Proteins business with new product launches and our pending acquisition of Tantti Laboratory. We continue to expect the second half of 2024 to outpace the first half on both revenue and orders. While we are narrowing our revenue guidance to reflect incremental China weakness, we are confident in Repligen’s ability to resume above-industry growth in the second half of 2024 and into 2025.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $154.07M $159.17M
Cost of Goods Sold $77.31M $79.31M
Net Income $3.32M $20.06M
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.06 $0.35

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Repligen Corp reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $809 million, up from $751 million at the end of 2023. The company's total assets stood at $2.86 billion, with long-term obligations amounting to $701 million.

Financial Guidance for Full Year 2024

Repligen Corp has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2024. The company expects total reported revenue to be in the range of $620 million to $635 million, reflecting a year-over-year change of -3% to -1%. The adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) are projected to be between $1.42 and $1.49.

Repligen Corp's performance in Q2 2024 highlights both achievements and challenges. While the company met its revenue targets, the decline in margins and net income indicates areas that require attention. The updated guidance for the full year 2024 reflects cautious optimism, with expectations of stronger performance in the second half of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Repligen Corp for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.