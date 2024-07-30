Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.94 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $1.45 Billion

Strong Performance in Electrical Solutions Segment Drives Growth

Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $3.94 for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.86.
  • Revenue: $1,452.5 million for Q2 2024, slightly below analyst estimates of $1,479.16 million.
  • Operating Margin: 20.7% for Q2 2024, with an adjusted operating margin of 22.8%, up 40 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net Sales: Utility Solutions segment increased by 12% year-over-year to $927 million, while Electrical Solutions segment decreased to $526 million from $535 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $206 million in Q2 2024, up from $192 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Full-Year Outlook: Raised FY24 diluted EPS guidance to $14.30-$14.60 and adjusted diluted EPS to $16.20-$16.50.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The diversified industrial conglomerate, which primarily operates in the electrical components market, saw significant growth driven by strong operational execution and strategic acquisitions.

Company Overview

Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions, serving critical segments of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution, as well as commercial, industrial, and residential markets. The company operates through two main segments: Utility Solutions and Electrical Solutions, with the former contributing the majority of its revenue.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) reported a diluted EPS of $3.94 for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.86. Adjusted diluted EPS stood at $4.37. The company achieved net sales of $1,452.5 million, slightly below the estimated $1,479.16 million but reflecting a 6% year-over-year increase.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,452.5 million $1,365.9 million
Diluted EPS $3.94 $3.82
Adjusted Diluted EPS $4.37 $4.07
Operating Margin 20.7% 21.1%

Segment Performance

The Utility Solutions segment saw a 12% increase in net sales to $927 million, driven by acquisitions and strong growth in grid infrastructure and automation. However, organic net sales decreased by 1% due to weak telecom markets and customer inventory normalization.

The Electrical Solutions segment experienced a slight decline in net sales to $526 million, primarily due to a divestiture. Despite this, organic net sales grew by 7%, supported by robust project activity in datacenters and renewables.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) reported a gross profit of $508.7 million, up from $496.2 million in Q2 2023. The company's operating income was $301.2 million, with an operating margin of 20.7%. Adjusted operating margin improved to 22.8%, reflecting effective cost management and productivity enhancements.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $240 million, compared to $228 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow also saw an uptick, reaching $206 million from $192 million in Q2 2023.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) has raised its full-year 2024 outlook, anticipating diluted EPS in the range of $14.30-$14.60 and adjusted diluted EPS between $16.20-$16.50. The company expects total sales growth of 7-8% for the year, with organic net sales growth of approximately 3%.

Chairman, President, and CEO Gerben Bakker commented,

As grid modernization and electrification drive investment in utility and electrical infrastructure, Hubbell is uniquely positioned to continue achieving differentiated, sustainable outperformance for our customers and shareholders."

Conclusion

Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by strategic acquisitions and robust growth in key segments. The company's raised outlook for FY24 reflects confidence in its ability to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver value to shareholders. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hubbell Inc for further details.

