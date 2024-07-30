Camden National Corp (CAC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.81 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $41.72 Million

Net Interest Margin Expands, Asset Quality Remains Strong

Summary
  • Net Income: $12.0 million for Q2 2024, a decrease of 10% compared to $13.3 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.81 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.91 in Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $32.2 million, up 3% from $31.3 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased to 2.36% in Q2 2024 from 2.30% in Q1 2024.
  • Asset Quality: Non-performing loans at 0.23% of total loans, up from 0.19% in Q1 2024.
  • Deposits: Total deposits decreased by 1% to $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $4.6 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Capital Position: Common equity ratio of 8.88% and tangible common equity ratio of 7.34% as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Camden National Corp (CAC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting earnings for the second quarter of 2024. Camden National Corporation is a banking solutions provider in the United States, offering commercial banking products to individuals and corporates, including loans, deposits, savings, online banking, treasury management solutions, and investment management services.

Performance Overview

Camden National Corp (CAC, Financial) reported net income of $12.0 million for Q2 2024, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81. This exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.71 per share. However, the company's revenue of $41.72 million met the estimated $41.72 million.

1818263663266656256.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite a slight decline in net income from the previous quarter, Camden National Corp (CAC, Financial) demonstrated strong financial health. The net interest margin increased to 2.36% from 2.30% in Q1 2024, reflecting effective asset-liability management. The company's return on average assets was 0.84%, and return on average equity was 9.60%, indicating efficient use of assets and equity.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $32.2 million, a 3% increase from Q1 2024. This was driven by a six basis point expansion in net interest margin. Non-interest income also saw a 3% increase, reaching $10.6 million, primarily due to higher debit card and brokerage income.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $5.7 billion, a 1% decrease from March 31, 2024. Loans grew by $18.3 million, driven by increases in commercial and consumer loans. Deposits totaled $4.5 billion, a 1% decrease, influenced by normal business activities and managed outflows of high-cost municipal deposits.

Asset Quality and Capital Position

Camden National Corp (CAC, Financial) maintained strong asset quality, with non-performing loans at 0.23% of total loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans was stable at 0.86%. The company's capital ratios remained robust, with a common equity ratio of 8.88% and a tangible common equity ratio of 7.34%.

Commentary

"This quarter’s results highlight the strength and stability of our long-standing organization," said Simon Griffiths, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation. "We’re benefiting from our strong capital position, disciplined credit culture, and expense management."

Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $12.0 million $13.3 million $12.4 million
Diluted EPS $0.81 $0.91 $0.85
Net Interest Margin 2.36% 2.30% 2.40%
Return on Average Assets 0.84% 0.93% 0.87%
Return on Average Equity 9.60% 10.77% 10.66%

Analysis

Camden National Corp (CAC, Financial) has shown resilience in a challenging economic environment. The increase in net interest margin and stable asset quality are positive indicators of the company's financial health. However, the slight decline in net income and revenue shortfall highlight the need for continued focus on cost management and revenue diversification.

