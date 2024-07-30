H&E Equipment Services Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.91, Revenue at $376.3 Million, Misses Estimates

Performance Overview and Key Financial Metrics

Summary
  • Revenue: $376.3 million, up 4.5% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $382.05 million.
  • Net Income: $33.3 million, down from $41.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $1.14 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $173.2 million, an increase of 2.8% from $168.6 million year-over-year, with margins at 46.0% of revenues.
  • Gross Margin: Declined to 45.5% from 46.7% in the previous year.
  • Rental Revenue: $275.5 million, up 6.5% from $258.7 million year-over-year.
  • Branch Network Expansion: Expanded to 149 branches across 31 states, with six new branches opened in the second quarter.
On July 30, 2024, H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. H&E Equipment Services Inc is an integrated equipment services company focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and services support for various equipment categories, with the majority of its revenue derived from the equipment rentals segment.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

H&E Equipment Services Inc reported a 4.5% increase in revenues, reaching $376.3 million compared to $360.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. However, net income declined to $33.3 million from $41.2 million, reflecting a higher effective income tax rate of 27.8% compared to 26.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA saw a modest increase of 2.8%, totaling $173.2 million, with margins slightly decreasing to 46.0% from 46.8%. Total equipment rental revenues rose by 7.2% to $312.4 million, driven by a 6.5% increase in rental revenues to $275.5 million. However, sales of rental equipment decreased by 11.9% to $34.9 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, H&E Equipment Services Inc faced several challenges. The gross margin declined to 45.5% from 46.7%, and the average time utilization of equipment dropped to 66.4% from 69.3%. The company's rental fleet, based on original acquisition cost, increased by 10.7% to $2.9 billion, indicating significant investment in expanding its rental capacity.

Brad Barber, CEO of H&E, commented, "Rental revenues increased 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter, with the increase led primarily by the ongoing expansion of our branch network. A total of 23 new locations, including acquisitions, were opened over the last twelve months ending June 30, 2024, providing important access to new markets with expanding opportunities."

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $376.3 million $360.2 million
Net Income $33.3 million $41.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA $173.2 million $168.6 million
Gross Margin 45.5% 46.7%
Average Time Utilization 66.4% 69.3%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, H&E Equipment Services Inc reported total assets of $2.85 billion, up from $2.64 billion at the end of 2023. The company's rental equipment, net, increased to $1.91 billion from $1.76 billion. Total debt rose to $1.54 billion from $1.43 billion, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in its rental fleet and branch network expansion.

Analysis and Outlook

H&E Equipment Services Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the company's strategic focus on expanding its market presence and rental fleet. While revenue growth and increased rental rates are positive indicators, the decline in net income and gross margin, coupled with lower equipment utilization, present challenges that the company needs to address. The continued expansion into key U.S. markets and investment in new branches are expected to provide long-term growth opportunities.

