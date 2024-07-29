On July 29, 2024, Gonzalo Uribe, President of Latin America at Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial), sold 1,780 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $140.84 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp, a leading global manufacturer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products, is known for its popular brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, and Scott. The company operates in 175 countries, providing essential products that enhance health, hygiene, and well-being.

Over the past year, Gonzalo Uribe has sold a total of 3,245 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Kimberly-Clark Corp, where there have been 18 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same period.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp were trading at $140.84 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $45.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 20.18, which is above the industry median of 18.45 but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Kimberly-Clark Corp's stock is estimated at $134.84, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. With the stock being fairly valued according to the GF Value, potential investors should consider both the insider trading trends and the broader market conditions when evaluating their investment decisions in Kimberly-Clark Corp.

