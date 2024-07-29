Jul 29, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Nischint Chawathe - Kotak Securities - Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of two element Investment and Finance Company Limited to discuss 1Q FIFY. 25 performance and share business updates.



The senior management today of the senior management is represented by Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Managing Director, and Mr. Arul Selva, President and CFO.



