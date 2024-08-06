Procter & Gamble Faces FX Headwinds Despite Positive Volume Growth in Q4

Company earnings summary

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Proctor & Gamble released its earnings results for the quarter ending June.
Article's Main Image

Procter & Gamble (PG, Financial) saw positive volume growth for the first time in nearly two years in Q4 (June), even as prices continued to rise. However, foreign exchange headwinds neutralized the volume and price growth, resulting in flat year-over-year revenue growth, which slightly missed analyst expectations. Shares of the consumer staples giant, which closed at an all-time high yesterday, are feeling the pressure today.

PG's initial FY25 guidance was relatively modest, aligning with analyst forecasts. The company projected adjusted EPS of $6.91-7.05 and revenue growth of +2-4%. Notably, PG forecasted organic sales growth of +3-5%. Before FY24, PG consistently delivered organic sales growth of around +6-7%. Investors may have hoped that the underwhelming +4% organic growth in FY24 was a one-off due to various challenges like FX impacts and persistent inflation. However, PG's FY25 guidance suggests a more lasting shift among consumers toward value-seeking, reducing their overall basket size.

  • In Q4, PG reported adjusted EPS of $1.40, slightly beating analyst estimates and breaking its streak of double-digit beats. Top-line growth was flat at $20.53 billion as FX impacts shaved 2 points off net sales growth.
  • Volumes increased by 1% year-over-year, led by Grooming, Health Care, and Fabric & Home Care, which each saw a 2% rise. Conversely, Beauty and Baby, Feminine & Family Care experienced a 1% volume decline. Geographically, nearly all markets outside China and the Middle East showed solid volume growth, including a 4% jump in North America. PG anticipates a sluggish recovery in China and ongoing headwinds in the Middle East.
  • Despite the strength in many of PG's markets, the company expects a volatile environment. Commodity costs and FX headwinds are estimated to reduce FY25 EPS by $0.20, or 3 points of growth. These headwinds are a slight improvement over FY24. PG plans to double down on productivity initiatives, including 'Supply Chain 3.0', to mitigate macroeconomic challenges.

The market was eager for PG's volumes to turn positive, especially given favorable year-over-year comparisons in recent quarters. While this occurred in Q4, it came with some disappointments, including a mild revenue miss and underwhelming organic growth guidance. Following highs for PG shares, these issues were magnified, resulting in a sell-the-news reaction today.

Despite these challenges, there are still reasons to be optimistic about PG. Its brands enjoy exceptional loyalty, especially in categories where quality often outweighs savings. Commodity cost headwinds are gradually easing, offering some margin relief. PG also offers an attractive 2.4% dividend yield and a repurchase plan equating to around 1% of its market cap. Therefore, significant pullbacks could present good buying opportunities.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.