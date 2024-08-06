What's Driving JetBlue Airways Corp's Surprising 27% Stock Rally?

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU, Financial) has recently experienced a notable surge in its stock price, reflecting a dynamic shift in investor sentiment and market performance. Over the past week, the stock has gained an impressive 21.79%, and over the last three months, it has increased by 26.94%. Currently, JetBlue's market capitalization stands at approximately $2.46 billion, with a stock price of $7.23. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $8.46, despite being previously assessed at $10.16, which suggested a potential value trap.

Overview of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp, a prominent player in the transportation industry, is renowned for its low-cost yet high-quality airline services. The company, which operates a fleet of Airbus and Embraer aircraft, serves around 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada, and England. The majority of its revenue is derived from its Domestic & Canada segment, highlighting its strong presence in these regions. JetBlue is committed to providing exceptional service with features like assigned seating and in-flight entertainment, distinguishing itself in the competitive airline industry.

1818304575912964096.png

Assessing JetBlue's Profitability

JetBlue's financial health shows mixed signals in terms of profitability. The company holds a Profitability Rank of 6/10. Its Operating Margin is currently at -0.62%, which is better than 14.18% of 966 companies in the industry. The ROE stands at -25.56%, ROA at -6.16%, and ROIC at -0.44%, each performing better than a small fraction of its peers. Over the past decade, JetBlue has been profitable for six years, which is better than 35.29% of 955 companies in the sector.

1818304662508564480.png

JetBlue's Growth Trajectory

JetBlue's growth metrics are promising. The company's Growth Rank is 6/10. It has achieved a 39.80% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming 90.02% of 922 companies in its industry. However, its future revenue growth estimate stands at 3.86% for the next 3 to 5 years, which is better than 24.57% of 232 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 57.00%, surpassing 83.15% of 641 companies.

1818304862123880448.png

Significant Shareholders

JetBlue's stock is held by notable investors, which underscores its market trust. Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder with 17,727,029 shares, representing 5.21% of shares outstanding. Following him is Donald Smith & Co, holding 13,256,094 shares or 3.9%, and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3,236,400 shares, making up 0.95%.

Comparative Market Analysis

In comparison to its competitors, JetBlue holds a unique position. SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) has a higher market cap of $3.19 billion, while Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG, Financial) and Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT, Financial) have market caps of $1.05 billion and $1 billion, respectively. This places JetBlue in a competitive but stable position within the industry.

Conclusion: JetBlue's Market Position and Future Outlook

In summary, JetBlue Airways Corp has demonstrated significant stock price growth and shows potential for future revenue expansion, despite some challenges in profitability metrics. Its current valuation suggests that it is modestly undervalued, presenting a potentially attractive opportunity for investors. Comparatively, JetBlue maintains a competitive stance against its peers, supported by strong growth metrics and strategic shareholder confidence. Investors should consider both the growth prospects and the inherent risks in the airline industry when evaluating JetBlue as a potential investment.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
