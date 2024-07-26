On July 26, 2024, Gianluca Pettiti, Executive Vice President of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial), sold 300 shares of the company at a price of $600.85 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,887.234 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is a global leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $40 billion and approximately 100,000 employees globally. The company helps its customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and therapies, and increase productivity in laboratories.

Over the past year, Gianluca Pettiti has sold a total of 3,300 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shows a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc were trading at $600.85 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $230.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 37.49, which is above both the industry median of 31.08 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $563.48, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.07. This suggests that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

