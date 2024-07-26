On July 26, 2024, Lisa Britt, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial), sold 3,624 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 13,699.106 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is a global leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $40 billion and approximately 100,000 employees globally. The company helps its customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and therapies, and increase laboratory productivity.

Over the past year, Lisa Britt has sold a total of 17,969 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc were trading at $613.02 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $230.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.49, which is above both the industry median of 31.08 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $563.48, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuation metrics to understand market and individual stock movements better.

