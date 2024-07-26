On July 26, 2024, Padraig Mcdonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial), sold 1,958 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 26,076 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, applications, and expertise. The company enables customers to gain the insights they seek.

Over the past year, Padraig Mcdonnell has sold a total of 5,874 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 14 insider sells and only 2 insider buys at Agilent Technologies Inc.

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc were priced at $140 on the day of the transaction, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $40.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.60, slightly above the industry median of 31.08.

The stock is currently assessed as Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03, based on a GF Value of $135.40. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the broader context of insider transactions and company valuation metrics.

