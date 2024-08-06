Insider Sale at Amphenol Corp: President Luc Walter Sells 276,000 Shares

Luc Walter, President of the HES Division at Amphenol Corp (APH, Financial), executed a significant transaction on July 29, 2024, selling 276,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the insider now holds a total of 447,790 shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Luc Walter has sold a total of 461,000 shares and made no purchases.

Amphenol Corp, a leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and specialty cables, is a major player in the global electronics market. The company's products are used in a wide array of industries, including telecommunications, information technology, and aerospace.

The transaction comes at a time when Amphenol Corp's shares are trading at $64.13, giving the company a market cap of approximately $74.00 billion. This valuation reflects a price-earnings ratio of 36.69, which is above both the industry median of 23.1 and the company's historical median.

Moreover, with a current price of $64.13 and a GF Value of $46.11, Amphenol Corp is considered Significantly Overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

1818376198493990912.png

1818376275790819328.png

Over the past year, insider activity at Amphenol Corp has shown a trend with 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells. This pattern of insider transactions could provide insights into the company's stock valuation and future performance.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and keep an eye on market trends.

