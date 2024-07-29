On July 29, 2024, Director Alfred Festa sold 148 shares of NVR Inc (NVR, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 173 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $8,585.95, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,270,721.10.

NVR Inc (NVR, Financial) is a prominent player in the construction and real estate industry, primarily engaged in the construction of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. The company also operates a mortgage banking and title services business, primarily serving the buyers of its homes.

The recent transaction by Director Alfred Festa is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 47 insider sells and no insider buys. This pattern reflects a significant level of insider selling activity relative to buying within the company.

Regarding the company's valuation, NVR Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 17.81, which is above the industry median of 12.405. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median, indicating a premium compared to historical levels. The market cap of NVR Inc stands at $26.641 billion.

The stock's current price also reflects a significant premium according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value of $6,086.75 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring NVR Inc's stock performance and insider activities.

